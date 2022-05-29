CENTRAL CITY — Juanita Chesla, 76, of Central City died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.
Ms. Chesla was born on Nov. 21, 1945, in Ohio County. She was a CNA at Sparks Nursing Home where she also worked in Housekeeping and Dietary.
Ms. Chesla is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Chesla, Sr.; brother, Ovan Daniel Slinker; sister, Rosetta Smith; father, Oppie Slinker; mother, Mamie Dean Davis Chenault.
Survivors include her son, Frank Chesla of Central City; sister, Marie Gaines of Hopkins County; nephew, Michael Gaines.
Graveside funeral services will be Tuesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Juanita Chesla Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
