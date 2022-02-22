HARDINSBURG — Juanita Heath Carman, 91, of Hardinsburg, died February 19, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Garfield Baptist Church and a retired bus driver for the Breckinridge County Board of Education.
Survivors: daughters, Bobbie Ann Day, Terrie Fentress, and Jo Nell Sebastian.
Service: 11 a.m. on Thursday at Garfield Baptist Church. Burial: Locust Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. An Eastern Star service will be held at 6 PM.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Locust Hill Cemetery.
