BEAVER DAM — Juanita “Joy” Waskom, 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home. She was born in Pike County on July 14, 1935, to the late Edward Walker and Nola Irene Yancey Bakeis. She enjoyed doing crafts, especially her oil paintings and sewing. Liked playing bunco and dominos. Joy’s true enjoyment came from spending time with her family. Joy was a graduate of Petersburg High school class of 1953.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbie Sue Hamill and sister, Sharon Sue Bakeis.
Joy is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Leon Waskom; children, Sandy (Jimmy) Finney and Tammy (Glenn) Truitt, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Jason (Erin) Jaques, of Griffith, Indiana, Heather (Chris) Slade, of Niceville, Florida, Justin Owings, of Owensboro, Clayton Owings, of Bowling Green, and Stephanie Taylor, of Valparaiso, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Cooper Jaques and Logan Jaques.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 30, 2021, in the Chapel of Miller Schapmire Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from and again from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Ohio County, 107 Gillespie Street, Hartford KY, 42347.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Waskom. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Juanita “Joy” Waskom at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented