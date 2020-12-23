ROCKPORT — Juanita Kennedy Park, 94, of Rockport, went to her heavenly home at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. Mrs. Park was born Sept. 2, 1926, to parents Robert and Ida Mae Kennedy.
Mrs. Park dedicated her life to the betterment of others, and in particular, she enjoyed educating and mentoring thousands of students during her time. Mrs. Park began her teaching career in 1944 in Ohio County and continued to work with student teachers at WKU until 2012. She spent the first 20 years of her 67-year teaching career at Rockport Elementary and High School teaching first through eighth grade from 1944 to 1965. In 1965, she taught first-graders at Western Kentucky State College’s Training School. Mrs. Park’s career continued in 1966 at WKU’s Jones-Jaggers Laboratory School and then in WKU’s Teacher Education program, where she supervised student teachers and conducted student teaching seminars until retiring.
Mrs. Park served as president of the Kentucky Association of Classroom Teachers in the mid-1960s and received several awards for her service with the Kentucky Education Association. With such an impact in education, Mrs. Park entered the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame in 2013. Mrs. Park cherished her time serving as president of the governing board at Ohio County Healthcare for many years. She was also a faithful member of Rockport Presbyterian Church.
Aside from her parents, Mrs. Park was preceded in death by the love of her life, James Woodrow Park. The family takes comfort in knowing she is finally reunited with her soul mate and enjoying their everlasting life together. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harlen Thomas Kennedy Sr. and his wife, Emma Rhea Kennedy; and nephew Harlen Thomas Kennedy Jr.
Mrs. Park leaves behind to cherish her memory, nephews John (Kelly) Kennedy and Paul (Jan) Walton; niece Peri (Bruce) Jacobson; great-nieces and great-nephews Robert (Jamie) Kennedy, Reggie (Michelle) Kennedy, Shane (Kim) Kennedy, Zachary Kennedy, Carly Kennedy, Sean Jacobson, Emily Jacobson and Michelle Hopper; many great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces; and many friends and former students.
Private graveside services will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City with the Rev. Bobby Renfrow officiating. In addition to the private service, the family will host a more public celebration of life later in the spring.
Tucker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements of Mrs. Park.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ohio County Healthcare Auxiliary, 1211 Old Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker funeralhomes.com.
