REYNOLDS STATION – Juanita McManaway, 84, of Reynolds Station, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of Easton United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward McManaway.
Survivors include two sons, David Lynn (Debra) McManaway of North Judson, Indiana and Donald (Denise) McManaway of Reynolds Station; two daughters, Debra (Gerald) Burks of Owensboro and Leisa (Joey) Porter of Yeaman; three brothers, Quinton Jackson of Bowling Green and Gayle Jackson and Lendall Jackson, both of Owensboro; a sister, Remonda Pierce of McQuady; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with burial in Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
Set another place at the table, Momma loved the holidays. She would cook all morning, but still worry if it would be enough. Soon the family would gather around the table, someone would give thanks, we would fill our plates and Momma would take her place across the room to watch us feast. She would always eat last. We would finish our meal, clear the table with Momma begging us each to take food home.
Momma, you've gone to your new home where the family and table are much larger, but all is perfect. Hold our places. We love and miss you.
Commented