BEECHMONT — Juanita Pearl Coe, 87, formerly of Beechmont, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11:07 p.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Coe was born July 18, 1933, in Muhlenberg County. She worked for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education as a bus driver and monitor, and was a member of Hortons Chapel Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elbert Fulkerson, Sr.; mother, Hallie McCoy Fulkerson; husband, Bill Coe; daughter, Keitha Brown; sons, Scott Coe and Casey Coe; and brothers, Elbert Fulkerson, Jr. and James Fulkerson.
She is survived by her son, Marlin (Phyllis) Coe, of Russellville; daughter, Brandi (Chris) Jones, of Greenville; daughter-in-law, Lana Coe, of Central City; grandchildren, Trevor (Elizabeth) Coe, Landon (Emily) Coe, Kendra (Mark) Cole, Brad (Brittney) Coe, Caitlin (Kurt) Smith, Caleb (Bailey) Coe, Cameron (Khristen) Coe, Brittni (Dustin) Heltsley, Cody (Ashley) Jones, and Bryce Coe and Jenn; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Garry Hill officiating, assisted by Mr. Paul Moore. Burial in Hortons Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented