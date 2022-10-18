GREENVILLE — Juanita Rust, 77, of Greenville, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Heartford House of Western Kentucky. She was born April 27, 1945, in Mclean County. She was a homemaker and a member of Leighs Chapel General Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Rust; son, Brian Rust; and brother, Bill Doss.
She is survived by her sons, Mike (Sherry) Rust of Greenville and Danny (Tanya) Rust of Greenville; daughters, Roxane (Lynn) Randolph of Greenville and Lisa (Richard) Robinson of Elizabethtown; brother, Ira Doss; grandchildren, Michael Rust, Jennifer (Anthony) Flener, Amber Rust, Joshua Fitzhugh, Jared Rust, Daniel (Emily) Rust, Darin (Addie) Randolph, Jennifer Randolph, Rebecca (Dan) Jones, and Emily (Trevor) Dunn; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Leighs Chapel General Baptist Church, with Bro. Roger Wright and Bro. Tony Shanks officiating. Burial will follow in Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
