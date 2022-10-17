GREENVILLE — Juanita Rust, 77, of Greenville died on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Heartford House of Western Kentucky. She was born on April 27, 1945, in Mclean County. She was a homemaker, and a member of Leighs Chapel General Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband George Rust, Son Brian Rust, and Brother Bill Doss.
Rust was survived by her sons, Mike (Sherry) Rust of Greenville and Danny (Tanya) Rust of Greenville; daughters, Roxane (Lynn) Randolph of Greenville and Lisa (Richard) Robinson of Elizabethtown; brother, Ira Doss; grandchildren, Michael Rust, Jennifer (Anthony) Flener, Amber Rust, Joshua Fitzhugh, Jared Rust, Daniel (Emily) Rust, Darin (Addie) Randolph, Jennifer Randolph, Rebecca (Dan) Jones, and Emily (Trevor) Dunn; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday Oct. 17, 2022, at Leighs Chapel General Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Wright and Bro. Tony Shanks officiating. Burial will follow in Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented