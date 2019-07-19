Juanita Shock Williams, 82, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Hillcrest in Owensboro. She was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Dallas and Rachael Marie (Tanner) Shock. Juanita enjoyed crocheting and loved animals. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin B. Williams Sr. in 2015; four brothers, Raymond, Bob, Billy and Darrell Shock; and three sisters, Dorothy Embry, Marion Sosh and Gladys Shock.
Survivors include her two sons, Dallas Gene Williams and his wife, Tamara, of Livermore, and Marvin "JR" Williams of Owensboro; one daughter, Joyce Marie Boling and her husband, Marty, of Cloverport; and five grandchildren, Jared Williams, Jordan Williams (Lauren), Brittany Boling, Bethany Boling and Nathan Boling.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Philpot. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday until service time.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
