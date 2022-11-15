GREENVILLE — Juanita “Sissy” Milam, 82, of Greenville, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 9:48 a.m. in Greenville.
Survivors: son, Bruce “Spoon” (Sherry) Milam; brother, Bobby Joe Miller; and special friend, W.T. Doss.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Leighs Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
