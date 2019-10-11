CENTRAL CITY - Juarnell Octavia Butler Crumbie, 89, of Central City, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her home. Juarnell was a home economics teacher for Central City High School and a watchcare member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Connie Talbott; a son, Jon Crumbie; and brother James Thompson.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery. Visitation: after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
