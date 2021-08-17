Jude A. Campbell, 38, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 14. He was born March 28, 1983, in Owensboro to Gary Campbell and Kathy Carrico Leonard. Jude was an excellent chef, grill master, and an amateur magician. He loved to make others laugh and was a natural prankster. Jude enjoyed bringing others joy through his wonderful hugs. Jude was a proud father, fantastic son, terrific brother, and will be missed by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his kind nature and his generous heart.
Jude was preceded in death by his brother, Gary W. Campbell.
He is survived by his daughter, Skylar Carter (Mary Boujaoude); his father, Gary Campbell and his wife, Judy; his mother, Kathy Leonard and her husband, Roy; his siblings, Christa Calloway, Robyn Warren (Matt), John Paul Campbell (Molly Hammers), Matt Leonard (Erin), and Jeff Leonard (Wendy); and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services are private. Mr. Campbell will be laid to rest in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jude Campbell may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented