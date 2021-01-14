HARDINSBURG — Judi Catron Taul, 70, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her residence. She retired from Meade County Bank and was a member of New Clover Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Stacy Taul; son Colter Taul; daughter Courtney Taul; and brothers David Catron and Greg Catron
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Clover Creek Baptist Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: New Clover Creek Baptist Church.
