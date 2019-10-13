Judith Ann Campbell Ford, 79, of Utica, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Judy was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Edgar Lee Campbell and Mary Francis Rowland Campbell. Judy worked for GE, and later went on to work and retired from Central Bank and Trust, and Wilson, Wilson and Plain as an executive secretary. She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking and caring for her family. Judy was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Judy is survived by her husband of 61 years Bertie Dane Ford; her four children, Debi Danhauer, Karen (Duane) Kirkendoll, Annette (Scott) Beddow and David Ford; six grandchildren, Cassidy Brooks, Phillip Brooks, Megan Burch, Tyler Beddow, Jordan Kirkendoll and Matt Beddow; eight great-grandchildren; five silblings, Sharlene Campbell, Dick (Susan) Campbell, Don Campbell, Jim (Kelly) Campbell and Suzee (Mike) Young; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home with Brother James Wedding and Brother Jerry Cotton officiating. Burial will follow the funeral services at Bell's Run Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3 until 7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
