CENTRAL CITY — Judith Ann Ford Dunning, 76, of Central City, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was an LPN at Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Survivors: children, Lee-Ann Dunning Begley and Amy Dawn Dunning Dennis; sister, Nancy Gail Ford Brady; and brother, Norris Wayne Ford.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Expressions of sympathy: Judith Dunning Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented