Judith Ann "Judy" Bazemore, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Fred and Sue Willie McQuady White. Judy was a retired secretary and worked many years at the Executive Inn. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, going to church, listening to music, working crossword puzzles and was crazy about spending time with her grandchildren. Judy was also a lifetime member of First Baptist Church.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Murry and Ida Horton.
Judy is survived by two sons, Tom Bazemore (Paula) and Robert Bazemore; four grandchildren, Morgan, Austin, Sarah and Hannah Bazemore; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Judy Bazemore will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Paul Strahan officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time of service Thursday. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Judy Bazemore may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented