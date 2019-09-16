Judith Ann "Judy" Fischer, 77, of Owensboro, left to go to her heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 16, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Bernard Joseph and Dorothy Starks Clark. Judy was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and was retired from the Days Inn as a registration clerk. She also had worked at General Electric for a number of years. Judy was a fun-loving person, enjoyed playing cards with her sisters, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Fischer on Feb. 3, 2004; two brothers, Jim Clark and Billy Clark; and a sister, Betty Jo Payne.
Surviving are her daughters, Christine "Chris" Castlen and husband Mark, of Owensboro and Donna Kassinger and husband Mark; of Calhoun; her son, Jeff Fischer. of Evansville; 10 grandchildren, Adam Wilson, Clint (Erica) Wilson, Haley (Travis) Hagan, Travis (Laurie) Castlen, Courtney (Zack) Clark, Katie (Will) Chapman, Jill (Brandon McHenry) Castlen, Chris (Ashley) Kassinger, Anthony Kassinger, and Neil Kassinger; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bobby (Barbara) Clark; and two sisters, Martha Faye (Marvin) Hayden and Janice Goins, all of Owensboro.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery at Browns Valley. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with prayers at 6 p.m. and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her sister, Janice, who was her roommate at the nursing home and watched over her and the staff at Hermitage that gave her very compassionate love and care.
Memories and condolences for Judy can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
