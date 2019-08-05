Judith Ann Smith, 72, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro to the late James Rex Goodaker and Margaret "Peggy" Anna Dean Goodaker.
Judith's husband, Thomas Dale Smith, passed away in 1977 and this prompted her to volunteer with the Widowed Person's Service. In spite of her health challenges, she continued to help others work through their grief for many years. Judith was a passionate artist and was involved in the Owensboro Art Guild for more than a decade. She was formerly an active member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, Judith was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Ted Smith in 1983 and a sister, Jean Sanders Torrey in 2012.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Rex Smith (Stephanie); grandchildren, Sydney Erin Smith and Jacob Thomas Smith, all of Louisville; cousin and family friend, Jackie Smith.
The arrangements and burial at Owensboro Memorial Gardens will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Judith Ann Smith may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented