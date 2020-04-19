PHOENIX, Ariz. — Judith Carolyn Crume of Phoenix, Arizona, died April 14, 2020. She was born in Livermore on June 4, 1951, to Albert Gordon and Dorothy White Crume.
Judi graduated from Ohio County High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Murray State University, followed by a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Kentucky. A lifelong student and advocate for education, she later received a doctorate of philosophy, public administration and public policy from Auburn University.
Judi impacted and cared for many people over the years in various positions at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix. She also served as chief of the Arizona Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, executive officer of the Alabama Board of Nursing, associate executive director of the Arizona Board of Nursing, nursing chair at Estrella Mountain Community College, nursing administrator at Maricopa Community College District, dean of nursing at Arizona College, as well as consulting work throughout the years.
Judi was always striving to better herself through education, active living, serving others and spiritual growth. She enjoyed the peacefulness of the outdoors, was an avid Iditarod fan, and was often found running marathons and hiking the Grand Canyon in recent years. She traveled to many places and fell in love with Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she frequently visited. She loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents; sister Janice Owen; and brother-in-law Ted Owen.
Judi is survived by two sisters, Ann Werner (John) of Spring, Texas, and Jane Royster (Richard) of Eddyville; six nieces and nephews, the Rev. Ann Taylor Owen of Melbourne, Florida, Jay Owen (Teresa Blume) of Anchorage, Alaska, Stephanie Werner Sharp of Spring, Texas, Rachael Melton (Dirk) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Reagan Barnum (Michael) of Woodburn and Stephen Royster (Kelly) of Indianapolis. She also leaves behind 14 great-nieces and great-nephews in whom she took great pride.
Judi also treasured her decades-long friendship with Lou Baldwin, her high school friends from Ohio County and dear friends in Tennessee, Alabama and Arizona.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to causes near to Judi’s heart: Circle the City (www.circlethecity.org) or Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org).
