Judith Elaine Dobbin Eaton, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home. She was born Jan. 23, 1943, in Louisville, KY.
Judith loved to read and had a special interest in butterflies. She had a tender and loving way of calming a crying baby and a heart for caring for her family. Judith also enjoyed movies, along with seeing and doing new things. She was a talented Scrabble player and seemed to always find a way to win. The thing Judith enjoyed most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lowell Wendell Eaton; children, David Eaton (Jeanine), Vikki Dutra and Daniel Eaton (Karen); grandchildren, Heather, Matthew, Samuel, Spencer, Rosie and Charles; and great -grandchildren, River and Magnolia.
The funeral service will be at noon on Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter of Owensboro.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented