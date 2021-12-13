BREMEN — Millport lost two of her finest when Billy Dale Miller, 73, and Judith Faye Miller, 72, left this world hand in hand on Saturday, December 11, 2021, to meet Jesus. Billy was the son of Carl and Dee Miller, and Judy was the daughter of J.B. and Gladys Revlett. However, she was raised by Modela Dame, her grandmother. Billy graduated from Bremen High School in the class of 1966 and Judy was a 1967 graduate of Sacramento. They have celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Billy and Judy enjoyed spending their time together and riding the countryside in their Geo Tracker. They also enjoyed spending time with family and serving together on a neighborhood watch. Billy was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from Alcoa. He also worked on the family farm from a young boy to the present. Judy prided herself in being his wife and loving their children. Billy and Judy attended Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as elder and sang in the choir.
They are preceded in death by a son, Billy Miller Jr.; a daughter, Heather Miller Brooks; and an infant granddaughter, Savanna Brooks. Billy is also preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dee Miller. Judy is also preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Glady Revlett; brother, C.U. Revlett; and sister, Karen Baumer.
They are survived by a son, Brian (Emilee) Miller; grandchildren, Jonathan Miller, Harrison Miller, Haley (Adam Vaden) Burton, Serenity (Cody) Rager, Keasha (Nathan) Carter, Macy Brooks, Molly Miller, and Riley Brooks. The love of their life in which saved them, as Judy has stated, were their great-grandchildren Silas Cole Miller Rager, Holland Rager, Audrey Vaden, and Abery Vaden. Billy is also survived by his brothers, Danny (Jane) Miller and Fred C. (Joyce) Miller. Judy is also survived by her sisters, Teresa (Barry) Vinson, Jane Revlett, Linda Parrot, and Connie (James) Ellis.
A joint funeral celebration with their family will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bremen. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
