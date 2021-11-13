GRAHAM — Judith Faye Rolley, 72, of Graham, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at The Medical Center. She was a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Rolley; children Amy Rolley, Sandy Bratcher and Gerald Rolley II; sisters Martine Wright and Margie Keith; and brother Danny Vincent.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Graham. Visitation: After 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
