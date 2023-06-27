GREENVILLE — Judith Halline Vincent, 76, of Greenville, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She attended New Cypress Missionary Baptist Church
Survivors: sisters, Ann (Clarence) Humphrey and Vicki (Darren) Harvey, and brother, Vincent (Tracy) Vincent.
Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
