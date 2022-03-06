BEECHMONT — Judith (Judy) Ann Gunterman, 70, of Beechmont, died Friday. She was a member of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church for over 27 years.
She was dedicated to her career of over 35 years as a Preschool Teacher and Family Advocate for Audubon Area Head Start serving children and parents all over Muhlenberg County.
Survivors include her sons, Curtis Michael (Jennifer) Jones and William Eldred (Tony) Jones; sister, Nora Mae (Sammy Woods) Wright; and Brother, James “Buddy” (Charlotte Milligan) Martin.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday March 8 at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Burial: West School House Cemetery, Sacramento.
Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the funeral home.
The Family ask expressions of sympathy be made to the Gideons International in memory of Ms. Gunterman, envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
