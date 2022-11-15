Judith “Judy” F. Sullivan, 70, of Owensboro passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. The Daviess County native was born January 24, 1952, to the late William and Margaret Henry Sapp. Judy graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School (class of 1970) and worked as an optometric assistant at Advantage Eye Care for over 40 years.
Her faith was especially important to her, and she was a faithful and devoted member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Judy was highly creative and enjoyed crochet and coloring. She enjoyed the horse races at Ellis Park and visiting various casinos. Judy loved traveling, especially cruises and Disney theme parks. She was a joyful, kind-hearted woman who was loved by all. Judy found her greatest pleasure in being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Judy also was preceded in death by her two siblings, David Sapp in 2020 and Debbie Sapp earlier this year.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, of 44 years, Ed Sullivan; daughter, Sarah Herrmann (Peter); son, Joshua Sullivan (Sarah); six grandchildren, Jacob Boling, Gavin Herrmann, Daniel Herrmann, Jocelyn Herrmann, Mathias Herrmann, and Isabella Sullivan; brother, William Wright Sapp Jr. (Lois); sister-in-law, Linda Sapp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Judy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
