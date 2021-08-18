Judith “Judy” Nan Evans Roby, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home. The Daviess County native was born July 12, 1942, to the late George Lee and Nan Louise (Smith) Evans. Judy was a longtime active member of St. Pius X Church, where she was very involved, especially during the annual picnic. She was a proud graduate of OCHS, class of 1960, and loved her Catholic faith. Judy was a very well-known and successful loan officer in Owensboro, starting her career at Pence Mortgage Co. in the mid-1970s. She worked for various companies for three decades before retiring from Old National Bank in 2007.
Judy never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. She loved to entertain in her home whether it was for a holiday, her memorable Super Bowl parties or one of the many Roby barbecues. Judy was also an avid fan of Owensboro Catholic and UK sports.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roby also was preceded in death by her loving husband, Danny, in 2002; and their son, Kevin, in 1972.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Kris (Sally) Roby and Tina (Michael) Edge, both of Owensboro, and Mandy (Matt) Roberts of Paris, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Tristan and Kelsea Roby, Madeleine, Anne Elizabeth, Hagan, Will and Miles Edge and Gabriel, Dominic and Sophie Roberts; sister-in-law, Leah Kay Harrington (Bobby); a niece and nephew; and many dear cousins and close friends.
A funeral Mass will be noon Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Carmel Home and Passionist Monastery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Judith Roby may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented