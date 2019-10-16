SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. -- Judith Judy Nuckols Powell, 72, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert, Arizona. Born Sept. 13, 1947, in Owensboro, she was preceded in death by her parents, Gus G.T. and Dorothy McMahan Nuckols of Thruston, and a brother, David Nuckols.
Judy attended Thruston Elementary, Daviess County Middle School, Daviess County High School, Western Kentucky University and Brescia University. Judy was a retired teacher in the Daviess County School system living in both Lexington and San Tan Valley, Arizona, with her husband of 52 years, James (Jim). During her 34 years with the Daviess County School System, Judy was a classroom teacher at Thruston, Maceo and Eastview Elementary Schools, as well as an advocate with the Migrant Education program. She loved spending time traveling with family, especially on cruises.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; three children, Jennifer (David) Helmic of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Jared (Amy) Powell of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Joshua (Amanda) Powell of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Madison, Ryan, and Abigail Powell of Queen Creek, Arizona, as well as Laken, Kylie, Tyler and Dawson Powell of Lexington; a sister, Lynda Nuckols Rhodes; a brother, Bob Lawson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Harvest Baptist Temple with the funeral service for Mrs. Powell beginning at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Baptist Temple, 4430 Old Calhoun Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of Judy Powell can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
