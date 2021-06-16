SACRAMENTO — Judith L. Boyken, 81, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Judith Lane Miller was born July 15, 1939, in McLean County to the late J.B. and Amanda Corrine Murphy Miller and was married to Johnnie Lehman “Red” Boyken on Aug. 23, 1957. Judith was a homemaker — earlier retired from Heinz Foods in Holland, Michigan — and loved horse racing.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Johnnie “Red” Boyken, who died Sept. 27, 2010; by a daughter, Karen Boyken Collings; and by two sons, Larry Boyken and Tim Boyken.
Survivors include three sons, Kevin Boyken, Johnnie Boyken and James Boyken, all of Sacramento; a daughter, Amanda Hatcher (Mark) of Owensboro; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Ron Hampton officiating. There will be no public visitation. Judith’s services will be streamed live at 4 p.m. Thursday on www.muster
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Judith’s family.
The Judith L. Boyken family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Judith L. Boyken Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
