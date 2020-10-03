LEESBURG, Fla. — Judith Lynne Hines Oliver, 55, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Florida.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1964, in Owensboro to James Hines Jr. and Judy (Schulte) Shirk and married Matt Oliver on Feb. 29, 1996, in Sugarland, Texas. Judy Lynne was a 1982 graduate of Jasper High School and attended Ball State University, pursuing a degree in architecture. She enjoyed music and time spent on the waters of the Gulf and the Atlantic on her boat, Captivation.
Judy Lynne was preceded in death by her father, James Hines; and a half-sister, Jennifer Faye Hines.
She is survived by her husband Matt of Leesburg, Florida; one son, Steven of Leesburg, Florida; her mother, Judy Shirk of Utica; two sisters, Jennifer Laine (Greg) Nunn of Fordsville and Angela (Julia) Slaninka of Jasper, Indiana; her brother, Jim (Amy) Hines of Utica; and a half-brother, Joshua (Dena) Hines of Cape Coral, Florida.
Private services will be held for Judy Lynne at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the Humane Society.
Commented