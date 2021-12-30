Judy “Nana” Rector, 84, of Owensboro, took her last breath on Earth and her first breath in heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. She had been surrounded by her family. She was born in Owensboro to the late Andrew George and Lucille Theiss Mischel on Nov. 14, 1937. Judy was a member of the first four-year graduating class of Owensboro Catholic High School in 1955.
She married Don Rector on July 28, 1961, and for the next 39 years, they devoted their lives to raising their eight children while stretching every dollar. Judy attended every sporting event or extracurricular activity of her children. Nana then continued with the same tradition for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, provided it wasn’t a bridge day.
She was “Nana” to all their friends and teammates and a self-proclaimed “greatest Aces fan.” She treasured every Wednesday and Thursday with her bridge family. They enjoyed traveling, eating, laughing, shopping and just being together. They were a huge part of her life. She also enjoyed planting flowers and her beautiful yard. Judy loved reminiscing about the numerous trips taken with her co-workers and boardmembers at the Owensboro Housing Authority, from where she retired in 2002.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don Rector; sister Rose Marie Savage; brothers Billy Mischel and Bobby Mischel; her father- and mother-in-law, Rex and Martine Rector; her sister- and brother-in-law, Ann and E.L. Chapman; and her brother-in-law, Tom Donahue.
She leaves behind to cherish a myriad of memories and continue her legacy with eight children and their families, Kathy (John) Wright and their children, Helen Wright (fiancé, Jerrad Anderson), Katie (Lloyd) Harris, Dr. John Wright Jr., Lucy Wright, and Isabelle Wright; Connie (Oz) Osborne and their children, Candace (Matt) Arnold, Ann (Derek) Driskill and Chandler (Victoria) Osborne; Donnie Rector and his children, James (Ashley) Rector and Hannah (Trevin) Hampton; Steve (Suzanne) Rector and their children, Andrew Rector (fiancé, Maggie Mullins), Ally Rector and Wyatt Rector; Phillip (Kristi) Rector and their children, Christian Rector, Cpl. Gavin Rector USMC and Tyce Rector; Amy (Jim) Hartz and their children, Houston Hartz, Hayden Hartz and Drew Hartz; Robert Rector and his daughter, Nora Rector; and Brian (Harpreet) Rector and their children, Tucker Rector and Gabbi Rector. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, J.J. Micheal, Paige, Ryan, Liam, Molly, Payton, Lyla, Elly, Walker Lee, John Parker, Ashton, Jason, Alexis, Alyssa, Caelan, Jayden, Na’Ryah, JaKari, and two expected, including Abram Lee; and step-great-grandchildren Kinley, Giizelle and Micah; her sisters, Jeannie (David) Berry and Patty Donahue; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy’s life was built on her Catholic faith, which sustained her through the good times and the bad. Always there to support her loved ones, her mantra had become, “Jesus, I place all my trust in You, take care of everything”. Well done Good and Faithful servant, rest in My arms.
The funeral Mass for Judy will be noon Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday with prayers at 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Burial will take place 10 a.m. Monday in the Mischel family plot in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Catholic Schools or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
A huge thank you to Dr. Jinah Sayed and staff, the doctors and staff of Owensboro Regional Medical Health and the staff of Hospice of Western Kentucky for the comfort and care during Mom’s last days.
This is Mom’s last Rector-Rama, many more to come…
Memories and condolences for the family of Judy Rector may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented