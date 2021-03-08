HARTFORD — Judy Ann Barrett, 69, passed away on March 6, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born in Centertown, on Aug. 7, 1951, to the late Claude Barrett and Ruby Ann Williams Barrett. One of nine children, eight girls and one boy, she was raised in a home that may not have had a lot of money but was richer than you could imagine in love, love for one another and the Lord.
Judy was a member of Walton’s Creek Baptist Church. Growing up she worked along side her father in the fields and her mother in the kitchen. Some say she worked just as hard or harder than any man, there was not much that she could not do when she put her mind to it. Judy held many jobs in her life, Nurse’s aid, bus monitor, but the one she cherished the most was called Mother, and eventually Nuna. Judy was a single mother, putting all she had into raising her daughter. Making sure she was loved, strong and independent. Judy’s daughter and grandson meant the world to her. When she was no longer able to work in public due to her health, they gave her purpose, a reason to continue day to day.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Barrett and Ruby Ann Williams Barrett; five sisters, Loretta Bartlett, Emily Barrett, Evelyn Woolen, Wanda Phelps and Corrine Phelps; one brother, Claudis Jr. Barrett.
She is survived by her daughter, April Michelle Barrett Watson (Scott) Watts; grandson, Gannon Reid Watts; three sisters, Edna (Charles) Garner, Connie (Phillip) McConnell and Patty (Donald) McGuffin; several nieces, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Walton’s Creek Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Due to State Regulations we are allowed 60% of our seating capacity and all persons must wear face masks.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneral
