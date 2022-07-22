CLOVERPORT — Our beloved Judy Ann Corley, a.k.a “Mamaw Judy”, was born November 12, 1953, and gained her angel wings Monday, July 18, 2022, when she ran to the arms of her youngest daughter, Tammy Corley King, who proceeded her in death earlier this year.
Judy is survived by her son, Eddie Ray Corley, and his wife, Tonya; her eldest daughter, Crissy Ann Robinson, and her husband, Bryan; as well as her most favorite people on Earth, her grandchildren, Edward Grant Robinson, and his wife, Madison, Emma Mae Robinson, Gabriel Edward Corley, Nickolas Franklin Corley, Presley Quinn King, and Tanner Ray Robinson; and great-granddaughter, Cora James Robinson.
Judy was known as a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend who overcame so much in life at an early age when she became a mom at 15. Against all odds, she provided for her family by working hard for 30-plus years to create the best life possible for them. She taught Ed, Crissy, and Tammy that they could do and be more than they dreamed of and pushed them to be their best version of themselves to their own families as well. Judy would give the shirt off her back to see that family, friends, and even strangers never went without needs being met, and sometimes their wants too. This was especially true for her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, who captured her heart from the start just because they were born into this world. Her love for them knew no bounds.
Please join Judy’s family and share the special memories you have of her through the years at the celebration of life service. A short funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Cloverport Funeral Home. The graveside ceremony to lay Judy in her final resting place near her parents and youngest daughter will immediately follow at Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye for now, but with peace knowing we will see her again someday in Heaven.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Judy with the family on our website: www.cloverportfh.com.
