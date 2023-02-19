POWDERLY — Judy Ann Crick, 65, of Powderly, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at her residence. Crick was born in Muhlenberg County on Sept. 2, 1957. She was a homemaker and a member of Woodson Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Crick; sons, Freddie (Mistie) Crick, Jr., Brandon (Brescia Shutt) Crick; grandchildren, Dracen, Ethan, Clayton, Landon, Dixie; sister, Rita (Chester) Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Following service at Coleman Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented