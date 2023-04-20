Judy Ann Frames, 54, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Louisville. She was born June 11, 1968, in Daviess County. She worked for Frantz Cleaning Service. Judy loved her children and creating art. She loved to draw and paint in her free time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Frames; grandmother, Dorothy Havener; and her father, John Hendricks.
Judy is survived by her parents, Harrison and Carolyn Early; children, Bee Beard Cooper, Harley Frames Webb (Dustin), and Wyatt Bratcher; grandson, Jaxson Gentry; sisters, Tracy Prather (Kasey) and Krystal Early Moore; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
