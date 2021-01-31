Judy Ann McLevaine Hobgood, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Born Jan. 20, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Floyd McLevaine and Louise (Wooldridge) McLevaine, Judy was set up to stand out. Earning her bachelor’s degree from Brescia University in business, Judy went on to achieve many feats, both in her personal and professional career.
Survivor. World traveler. Fashionista. Many titles suited her, but her most accomplished and fitting was mother. It was her life’s greatest achievement, as she made countless days special for her children. A tough and fierce woman, Judy was a two-time cancer survivor, setting a hopeful example to the many who could relate and were tasked with a similar fight. She was extremely active in Junior League and was a competitive swimmer and loved snow skiing.
Judy had traveled the world yet found Colorado to be a favorite for her and the family to visit, making it a frequent and memorable trip for many, time and time again. Judy loved and appreciated fashion and took great pride in her appearance, always dressing lovely. She took pride in her green thumb — you would always find her garden overflowing full of fruits and veggies which she enjoyed the task of nurturing. The many boating trips and events she experienced with her children win as the kids’ favorite memories. Whether it was going to the beach in Sarasota or Gulf Shores or some other adventure she took on, Judy was family focused. Simply put by her son, she was such an “awesome” mother. To know her was to love her.
Those left to honor and cherish Judy’s memory are her six children, Allison Clark (Glenn Causey), Ben C. Clark (Brandy), Zach Hobgood (Olivia), Callie Hobgood, Taylor Hobgood (Chelsey) and Caitlin Hobgood; grandchildren Lukas, London, Lela, Camilla, Karsyn, Brooks, Scarlett, Sophia and Saylor; and siblings Dennis McLevaine, Pat McLevaine, Jill Tanner, Mike McLevaine and Scott McLevaine.
A funeral celebration for Mrs. Judy Hobgood will take place 6 p.m. Monday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial will follow. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Please enter the funeral home at the front entrance on Locust Street by the fountain.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Hobgood at the visitation and funeral celebration are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
