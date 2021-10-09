Judy Ann Thomas, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 28, 1952, to the late C.E. (Jack) and Alice Thomas. She was a member of Walnut Memorial Church. She retired from Breckinridge County Schools, where she taught kindergarten through first grade at Milner and Hardinsburg Elementary. She loved her family, friends and the kids she taught and mentored.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Clark (Danny).
Survivors include her sister, Dianna Jones (Tommy); brother Cliff Thomas (Susie); nieces and nephews Amy Kurz (Mark), Tammy Clark, Tyson Jones, Jimmy Thomas, Jami Clark Winkler and B.C Thomas (Melissa); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Dialysis Center and Heartford House.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the donor’s favorite charity.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
