LIVERMORE — Judy Bell Whitmer, 67, of Livermore died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Whitmer; son, Michael David (Heather) Whitmer; daughters, Lori Diane Whitmer, Carla Michele (Thomas) Deyoung; brother, Jesse Johnson of Livermore.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Visitation: 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the funeral home.
