Judith Carol Clark Bland, 69, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County on Oct. 29, 1949, to the late Vernon Thomas Clark and Margaret Newcom Clark. Judy enjoyed Facebook, watching UK basketball and spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Abby. She was a 1967 graduate of Daviess County High School and was employed at Walmart for 33 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Clark; and a daughter-in-law, Vanessia Bland.
Survivors include a daughter, Stacey Carter and her husband, Garret, of Owensboro; her sons, Brandon Bland of Owensboro and Damian Bland of Panama City, Florida; four grandchildren, Megan Carter, Allison Carter, Morgan Bland and Aaron Bland; a brother, Tommy Clark and his wife, Becky, of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY. 42301
