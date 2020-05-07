LIVIA — Judy Burden, 65, of Livia, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Judith Ann Clark was born Feb. 10, 1955, in Owensboro to Dewey Hobson and Oleda Mae Griffith Clark and was married to Roger Gary Burden on Jan. 1, 1972. Judy was a food service assistant at McLean County Middle School and a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her six grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Oleda Clark.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Roger Burden; two daughters, Jennifer (Aaron) Tucker of Livia and Michelle (Michael) Hughes of Utica; six grandchildren, Ethan Tucker, Amelia Tucker, Cora Tucker, Madison Hughes, Mason Hughes and Miles Hughes; her father, Dewey Clark Jr. of Livia; two brothers, Dewey Clark III of Heflin and Tony (Sondra) Schwartz of Livermore; five sisters, Doris (Donnie) Alexander of Clarksville, Indiana, Danita Evitts and Shelia Clark, both of Livia, Paula (Glenn) Swihart of Buel and Cathy (Chris) Jarvis of Livermore; two brothers-in-law, Danny (Dianna) Burden of Whitesville and Mike (Sheri) Burden of Owensboro; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Burden of Owensboro and Kathy (Mike) Hudson of Guffie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Judy’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Judy Burden family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Smith-Ratliff Cemetery Fund; C/O Jennifer Tucker, 1720 West Harmons Ferry Road, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
