RICHLAND, IN — Judy Carol McKinney, 71, of Richland, Indiana passed away at her home surrounded by family on Thursday.
Judy was born in Daviess County on June 3, 1950. She married the love of her life on Oct. 1, 1966.
Judy worked for Physicians Billing Service for many years. She loved being surrounded by her family and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James McKinney; brothers, James Westerfield and Jr. Westerfield; her sister, Pam Henley; and brother-in-law, Marion Jones.
Judy is survived by her children, James “Jr.” McKinney, and his wife, Tracy, of Owensboro, Dottie Meece and her husband, Sid, of Richland, Indiana, Michael McKinney of Cincinnati, Ohio and Lisa McKinney of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Jessica Clark and her husband, Randall, Darrin Meece and his wife, Alyson, Dana McKinney, Chelsea Montgomery and her husband, Tyler, Lauren McKinney, Ross McKinney, Zach McDaniel and his wife, Kat, Colby Paris, Chloe McKinney and Ashley Faulkner and her husband, Nick; great-
grandchildren, Ruthee, Aubree, Mollee, Sawyer, Harper, Melanie, Hadley, Cooper, Cole, Colton, and Swayzee; her brother, Marvin Westerfield; her sister, Rose Jones; mother-in-law, Nina Miller; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at Sid and Dottie’s house on Saturday, Nov. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. with a short memorial service at 3 p.m. A meal will also be provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Judy’s honor to Spencer-Perry Isaiah 117 House at 7341 E CR 1100 N, Lamar, IN 47550.
The family appreciates all of the prayers and condolences that they have received.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.Boulting
Commented