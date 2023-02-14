Judy Clark, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. She was born Nov. 6, 1949, to R.J. and Ada Alvey. Judy graduated from Daviess County High School in 1969. She was a creative and generous woman who enjoyed crocheting blankets that she would then donate to various charities. She liked puzzles and cooking for her family. Judy was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. She was strong-willed and a fighter to the end, a true force to be reckoned with. Judy was a devout Catholic and is proud to be going home to Him.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, David Clark; her parents, R.J. and Ada; and brothers, Burt and Pratt Jackson.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jason Clark and Sean Clark; daughter-in-law, Samantha Clark; and two grandchildren, Ariel and Destiny Clark.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented