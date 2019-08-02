DRAKESBORO -- Judy Dale Bratcher, 69, of Drakesboro, went peacefully to her heavenly home surrounded by many loved ones on Aug. 1, 2019, at Heartford House in Owensboro. Judy was born in Muhlenberg County on July 9, 1950, to her late parents, James and Minnie Buchanan. She also was preceded in death by three sons, Raymond Smith, James Smith and Scott Kime; and one brother, Finnis Buchanan.
Judy had an amazing love for the Lord, her church, her family and her pastor, Brother Adam Dearmond. She has come to love to sign for the Lord. She deeply loved her husband, Jerry Bratcher, and the life they have built. She will be deeply missed by her family, loved ones and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Bratcher; a son, Kenneth (Brenda) Buchanan; daughters Mary Evans (Larry) Jones and Georgina (John) Sailing; stepsons Bryon Schultz and Jerry (Niki) Bratcher II; sisters Joyce Oliver, Bertha (John) Branham and Margaret (Wayne) Romans; brothers James L. Buchanan, George Buchanan and Bobby (Brenda) Buchanan; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Brother Adam Dearmond will be officiating and Brother Mike Dearmond will be assisting. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be Friday after 5 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
