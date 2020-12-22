Judy Darlene Clements, 69, of Owensboro, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. She was born in Owensboro on July 7, 1951, to the late Hubert and Mary Board. Judy enjoyed her daily Bible study, which she did faithfully, as well as watching UK basketball.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Lynn Watson; and sisters, Brenda Crowe and Kathy Sowders.
Survivors include her sons, Greg Aldridge, James Clements, and Jason Clements, all of Owensboro; stepson, Keith Aldridge of Browder; sisters, Margie Cook and Pat Richards; brothers, Tommy Board and Joe Board, all of Owensboro; and grandchildren, Zachary Watson and Sarah Watson.
Private funeral services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. A public walk-through visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
