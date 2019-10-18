CENTRAL CITY — Judy Evelyn Stewart, 65, of Central City, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the University of Louisville. Mrs. Stewart was a homemaker and a member of Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Johnson; mother Margie Kirtley; and stepfather Harold Jarvis.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Chester Stewart; children Tonya Collins of Abilene, Texas, Tony (Tara) Phelps of Abilene, Texas, Shannon (Dale) Anderson of Winfield, Tennessee, Rebecca Stewart of Evansville, Indiana, and Jill (Tony) Cox of Owensboro; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers Jerry (Debbie) Johnson of Henderson and Randy (Donna) Johnson of Henderson; sisters Theresa (Mitch) Eskins of Central City and Rose (Greg) Smith of Calhoun; and family friend Ray Kirtley of Central City.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
