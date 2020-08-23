Judy Faye Hagan, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Aug. 21, 1947, in Daviess County to the late William “Bill” and Helen Shain Gillaspie, Judy attended Daviess County High School. She was a kind hearted, compassionate woman who cared for her aging parents until they passed away. Her door was always open for anyone in need. She enjoyed getting together and cooking for the family and the whole block, playing cards and watching UK basketball. Judy was known to be very superstitious and would back up in the road if a black cat crossed her path. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hagan also was preceded in death by her nephews, Hunter Ford Jackson and Roy Gillaspie; brother, Charlie Gillaspie; niece, Judith Gillaspie; brother-in-law, Joe Ewing; and a dear friend, Leona Crunk.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her loving husband of 44 years, Barry Hagan; daughters, Rita Anderson and Beverly Gillaspie; twin sister, Julie Mitchell (Bill); sisters, Nancy Bolton (Bill) and Mary Cooney; brothers, Robert Gillaspie (Paula), Ray Gillaspie (Ruth), Larry Gillaspie (Teresa), William Gillaspie and Jimmy Gillaspie (Beverly); dear friend, Jenny Nix; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who were all like her own kids whom she helped raise; and lots of friends.
Public visitation for Judy is Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held at the funeral home. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Hagan shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Judy Hagan, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Judy Hagan may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented