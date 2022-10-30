Judy Gail Piper, 67, of Bremen, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Greenville on April 21, 1955, the daughter of Judge Franklin Jenkins and Yvonda Groves Jenkins. She was a Certified Nurse Assistant and had worked for over 30 years at Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a member of Orange Grove General Baptist Church in White Plains.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald Robertson; her second husband, Bobby Piper; and a brother, Douglas Jenkins.
She is survived by a nephew, Curtis Jenkins, of Cunningham; a niece, Jennifer Stanley, of Bremen; three great-nieces; two great-nephews; and four great-great-nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. J.W, Haire officiating. Burial will follow in Yeargins Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
