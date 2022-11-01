BREMEN — Judy Gail Piper, 67, of Bremen, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at her residence. She was a Certified Nurse Assistant and had worked for over 30 years at Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a member of Orange Grove General Baptist Church in White Plains.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald Robertson; her second husband, Bobby Piper; brother, Douglas Jenkins; brother, Edward Jenkins; and half-brother, David Jenkins.
She is survived by her nephew, Curtis Jenkins; niece, Jennifer Stanley; three great-nieces; two great-nephews; and four great-great-nieces.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Yeargins Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
