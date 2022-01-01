HARDINSBURG — Judy Hardesty, 79, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her residence. She was a homemaker and member of St. Romuald Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Hardesty; children Chuck Hardesty, Greg Hardesty, Janet Board and Jennifer Eskridge; and sisters Shirley Manning, Ruby Wheatley and Agnes Critchelow.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Romuald Catholic Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Romuald School.
