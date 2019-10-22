FORDSVILLE -- Judy Faye Huff, 71, of Fordsville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Ohio County Hospital. She was a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn David Huff; her parents, Crit and Violet Decker; two brothers, Larry Decker and Bobby Decker; three sisters, Vicki Decker, Linda Miller and Joanie Wilson; and three infant siblings, Donald Ray, Donna Gail and Peggy Sue.

Survivors include a son, Eddie Huff, of Fordsville; a daughter, Kara (William) Richards, of Fordsville; a granddaughter, LaPorsha (George) Farmer, of Hartford; two great-grandchildren, Jase and Kyndall Farmer, of Hartford; two brothers, Gary (Carolyn) Decker and Dwayne (Carol) Decker, both of Dundee; a sister, Brenda (Bill) Pirtle, of Hartford; a sister-in-law, Debbie Decker; a brother-in-law, Wayne Miller; and nine nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fordsville Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Ohio County. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.