Judy Kay Johnson, 76, of Owensboro, passed away after a valiant battle with cancer Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1945, in Aurora, Missouri to the late Earn and Tressie Brown Johnson. She was of the Baptist faith. Judy was retired from Tapscott’s Inc. after nearly 46 years of service. She was the office manager and during her service, she was privileged to be one of the employees who went on an around-the-world buying trip. She flew from Owensboro to California, to Hawaii, to Tokyo, Japan, to Hong Kong and Bangkok, China, to Thailand, to New Delhi, India, with a short flight to Agra, India to see the Taj Mahal and then to a nine-day photography safari to East Africa with Nairobi, Kenya being home base. She made side trips to Tanzania and Uganda with a boat trip down the Nile River. She finally returned home via New York City.
Judy had traveled to all but four states in the continental United States. Judy found her greatest joy was the Christmas holidays that she shared with her family. She loved to cook and make candies and cookies for her family and most especially decorating for Christmas as her brothers and nephews knew well.
Judy was also preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Edward, Wilford Eugene, Orville Lee, and Gary Dean Johnson; sisters, Ruby Mae Shelton and Fran Johnson; and sister-in-law, Ann Johnson.
Surviving is a sister, Claudine Blandford, and husband, Bennie, of Owensboro; a brother, Dennis “Freddie” Johnson of Owensboro; nieces and nephews, Sandra Shelton, Kevin Shelton, Father Mark Buckner, Cynthia Robertson, Mike Johnson, Jenny Baker, Misty Schroader, Ashley Johnson, and Ryan Johnson, all of Owensboro and Edwina Wright of Phoenix, Arizona; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Judy will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kosair Children’s Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or St. Jude Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented